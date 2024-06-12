No, Selena's Killer Yolanda Saldivar Didn’t Say She Wants to Work With Shakira After She’s Released on Parole

Contrary to previous reports, Selena Quintanilla Perez’s killer did not say she wants to work with Shakira.

The Grammy-winning singer, whose hits like “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” helped turn her into one of the defining Latin music icons of the early nineties, was tragically shot and killed in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, her former fan club president. She was 23 years old.

Saldivar, now 63, is currently serving a life sentence and is up for parole next March. Although Selena’s convicted murderer has given statements to the media maintaining her innocence throughout the years and claiming the shooting was an “accident,” a new rumor emerged last week suggesting that Saldivar was ready to move on to another high-profile client.

Last week, reports emerged online that Saldivar told the BBC that she was interested in working for Shakira, 47, if she was released on parole.

Despite the lack of source or direct quotes attributed to Saldivar from the British public broadcaster, the fabricated story was shared across numerous publications online and spread like wildfire on social media from enraged fans of the late Tejano singer and the Colombian music icon alike.