No, Selena's Killer Yolanda Saldivar Didn’t Say She Wants to Work With Shakira After She’s Released on Parole

Rumors emerged online that the Tejano superstar's convicted killer, who is eligible for parole next year, wants to work for the Colombian music icon.

Jun 12, 2024
Contrary to previous reports, Selena Quintanilla Perez’s killer did not say she wants to work with Shakira.

The Grammy-winning singer, whose hits like “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” helped turn her into one of the defining Latin music icons of the early nineties, was tragically shot and killed in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, her former fan club president. She was 23 years old.

Saldivar, now 63, is currently serving a life sentence and is up for parole next March. Although Selena’s convicted murderer has given statements to the media maintaining her innocence throughout the years and claiming the shooting was an “accident,” a new rumor emerged last week suggesting that Saldivar was ready to move on to another high-profile client.

Last week, reports emerged online that Saldivar told the BBC that she was interested in working for Shakira, 47, if she was released on parole. 

Despite the lack of source or direct quotes attributed to Saldivar from the British public broadcaster, the fabricated story was shared across numerous publications online and spread like wildfire on social media from enraged fans of the late Tejano singer and the Colombian music icon alike.

Girl you not working with ANYBODY. Soon as the parole hit we jumping you. What’s not clicking??? https://t.co/NSMl0A80ll

— Drebae (@Drebae_) June 9, 2024
Twitter: @Drebae_

STAY AWAY FROM HER https://t.co/RwN0o2f6Er

— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) June 8, 2024
Twitter: @SomaKazima

Not Yolanda already got her next target in sight! Run, Shakira! https://t.co/A7xyRyV1EI

— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) June 9, 2024
Twitter: @AshleyShyMiller

In an interview with BBC, Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who murdered Selena Quintanilla, stated she would like to work for Shakira if granted release from prison. Saldívar will become eligible for parole on March 30, 2025 after serving 30 years. — https://t.co/Saub9thi14 pic.twitter.com/ybmnYQo8y3

— shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) June 7, 2024
Twitter: @shakirastuff_

In a statement made to the San Antonio Express-News, BBC News denied the reports that they spoke to Saldivar.

“I can confirm that this report is false and no such interview has taken place between BBC News and Yolanda Saldivar,” said a BBC News spokesperson to the Texas-based newspaper on Monday.

A source also confirmed to Complex that the purported interview never took place.

In February, Saldivar was the subject of an Oxygen True Crime docuseries titled Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.

According to KXAN, Saldivar alleged in the documentary that Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., was threatening her up until the singer’s death. 

Abraham Quintanilla, father of the late singer Selena, is condemning the new docuseries about his daughter’s murderer. pic.twitter.com/xRQTpzXUn6

— Complex (@Complex) February 7, 2024
Twitter: @Complex

Per NBC News, Saldivar made an unsubstantiated claim that she did not embezzle funds from Selena’s clothing boutiques and fan club. Saldivar instead suggested that she used the funds to make purchases on the behalf to cover up an extramarital affair between the “Amor Prohibido” singer and Dr. Ricardo Martinez, a plastic surgeon from Monterrey, Mexico.

Days before Selena and Yolanda aired, Selena’s father Abraham told TMZ that the unauthorized docuseries did not have the involvement nor support of his family and that they want absolutely nothing to do with Saldivar.

