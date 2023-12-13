Nicki Minaj’s road to global superstardom was not an easy one.

On the rapper’s latest effort, Pink Friday 2, Minaj gets vulnerable as she details some of the more tumultuous moments of her career on the LP’s closing track “Just The Memories,” including being turned away from record labels, run-ins with the law, to almost losing her life before her star could rise.

“I ‘member when I was the girl that everybody doubted / When every label turned me down, and they laughed about it,” raps Minaj on the second verse. “I ‘member goin’ home and writin’ fifty more raps / Just ‘cause I knew you really wanted me to fall back.”

Further into the track, she references an arrest, saying, “I ‘member when this girl in the hood thought she caught me slippin’ / I got arrested, I assaulted with a deadly weapon.”

The most haunting revelation comes in the third verse, as she raps, "Greatest female rapper to ever live, and that's on my kid / I could've overdosed, could've been comatosed."