Nicki Minaj Says Drake Made ‘Pink Friday 2’ Feel More Complete: ‘He Helps Me More Than the Barbz Will Ever Know'

Nicki Minaj praised Drake for being such a great friend while also admitting her new album Pink Friday 2 wouldn't be complete without his contributions.

On Friday, Nicki took to her X page, formerly Twitter, to give Drizzy his flowers for the impact he's had on her career. According to Nicki, the 6 God has helped her in so many ways that the Barbz can't comprehend.

"You're like a #needle life's a haystack. Friends- they could go…but, you could stay back," Nicki wrote. "With the enchanting golden boy reppin da 6 airtrain. He also invented a far away land called Canada. I think. ?Someone who helps me more than the barbz will ever know. I love when he's in #GagCity

She continued, "#PinkFriday2 wouldn't have felt complete w/o him. Plus it helps that he be in #BagCity too. So he owns his own line of jets. Named his slogan after me. '"Even when I gotta JET, I BET…on Barbie' "I hear he loves gambling in the casinos out here."