Nicki Minaj Says Drake Made ‘Pink Friday 2’ Feel More Complete: ‘He Helps Me More Than the Barbz Will Ever Know'

Nicki Minaj praised Drake for being such a great friend while also admitting her new album Pink Friday 2 wouldn't be complete without his contributions.
On Friday, Nicki took to her X page, formerly Twitter, to give Drizzy his flowers for the impact he's had on her career. According to Nicki, the 6 God has helped her in so many ways that the Barbz can't comprehend.
"You're like a #needle life's a haystack. Friends- they could go…but, you could stay back," Nicki wrote. "With the enchanting golden boy reppin da 6 airtrain. He also invented a far away land called Canada. I think. ?Someone who helps me more than the barbz will ever know. I love when he's in #GagCity
She continued, "#PinkFriday2 wouldn't have felt complete w/o him. Plus it helps that he be in #BagCity too. So he owns his own line of jets. Named his slogan after me. '"Even when I gotta JET, I BET…on Barbie' "I hear he loves gambling in the casinos out here."
Drake is featured on track number 9 titled "Needle" and its not the only mention of him on the project. On the album closer titled "Just The Memories," Nicki spoke about her relationship with Drake and Lil Wayne as it stands today.
"I told Drake that he don't owe me nothin', never did / I pray that Wayne always remembered that I never slid / Look at all the shit that y'all threw at me, and I never dipped," she raps.
Nicki gave a shoutout to another modern-day goat rapper that's featured on the album, J. Cole. In a tweet shared on the album's release day, Minaj recalled a two-hour conversation she had with Cole before hearing what became his verse on the track "Let Me Calm Down."
"This man J. Cole had a 2 hour talk with me. 2. Two!!!!" Minaj told fans on Friday. "Didn't realize I was sitting on a therapist couch but ummm 2 days later I heard this verse & couldn't stop crying. The end."
Pink Friday 2 arrived on Dec. 8 and came equipped with 22 tracks and features from J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Drake, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Skeng, Future, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.