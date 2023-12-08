Nicki Minaj Reflects on 2-Hour Talk With J. Cole and How She ‘Couldn’t Stop Crying’ Hearing His ‘Pink Friday 2’ Verse

J. Cole has turned in a number of memorable features in 2023, most recently on Nicki Minaj’s first new album in more than five years, Pink Friday 2.

Cole lands on the track “Let Me Calm Down,” which, sequencing-wise, is slotted perfectly between the featureless “Fallin 4 U” and the Weezy- and Tate Kobang-assisted “RNB.”

In a tweet shared on the album’s release day, Minaj recalled a two-hour conversation she had with Cole before hearing what became his verse on the track. According to Nicki, hearing Cole’s verse—which sees the Dreamville co-founder going deep on the sacrifices and strengths of a long-term relationship—proved to be an emotional experience.

“This man J. Cole had a 2 hour talk with me. 2. Two!!!!” Minaj told fans on Friday. “Didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist couch but ummm 2 days later I heard this verse & couldn’t stop crying. The end.”

Nicki didn’t stop her praise there, however, instead pointing to Cole as someone with the ability to help “empower” those around him.

“In a world where we know EXACTLY how & WHEN to tear each other apart, there are still Kings & Queens who know how to put ppl back together,” she said. “Patch them up. Heal them. Empower them. Understand them. Listen to them. Make them do the most beautiful thing a human being can do. Smile.”