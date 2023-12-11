Fivio Foreign Called 'Delusional' for Thinking His Name Was Said on Nicki Minaj's "Everybody"

Maybe the East Flatbush artist is looking to score another Minaj feature, as the pair linked up last April for collaboration "We Go Up," which appeared on Minaj's greatest hits compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1.

At the 2023 Grammys in February, Foreign admitted to being nervous about the collaboration, telling The Source that he was "surprised" that Minaj was interested in working with him. "She had sent me the beat and she had rapped the verse to me, like “Yo, da-da-da.” I’m like “yo, you went crazy!” he told the outlet. "I just finished up, did what I did and sent it back. When she put it tougher and sent me the finished product, I’m like damn! Crazy. Legend, big sis!"