Fivio Foreign Called 'Delusional' for Thinking His Name Was Said on Nicki Minaj's "Everybody"

Everybody got a laugh from Fivio Foreign's recent TikTok.
The joke looked intentional, but TikTok shows Foreign mistaking the sample on Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert's "Everybody" as saying "Fivi" when it's actually "body." The Jersey Club-influenced track appears on Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 and samples the 2002 dance hit "Move Your Feet" by Danish pop duo Junior Senior, who disbanded in 2008.
Comments on TikTok and X ranged from social media users calling Foreign "delulu" to others claiming they can hear "fivi."
"Everybody" has been an instant TikTok dance hit, prominently being featured in clips from North West.
Maybe the East Flatbush artist is looking to score another Minaj feature, as the pair linked up last April for collaboration "We Go Up," which appeared on Minaj's greatest hits compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1.
At the 2023 Grammys in February, Foreign admitted to being nervous about the collaboration, telling The Source that he was "surprised" that Minaj was interested in working with him. "She had sent me the beat and she had rapped the verse to me, like “Yo, da-da-da.” I’m like “yo, you went crazy!” he told the outlet. "I just finished up, did what I did and sent it back. When she put it tougher and sent me the finished product, I’m like damn! Crazy. Legend, big sis!"