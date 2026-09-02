Music

Nicki Minaj Named Celebrity Judge of Trump Administration's 'Patriot Pitch Competition'

Minaj will be a judge on a new show that sees five entrepreneur finalists compete against each other for a share of $1 million.

Nicki Minaj speaking at a podium with an American flag and UN flag in the background.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is heading to the judge’s table for the live final round of for the Trump administration's small business reality competition.

Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the Small Business Administration, announced the Patriot Pitch Competition’s celebrity panel to her X account on Monday (August 31), sharing that the agency was “bringing the boardroom energy to Washington, D.C. and rolling out the red carpet for small biz.”

“This is a major, MAJOR KEY [key emoji],” Minaj wrote on X. “Sooooooooooo looking forward to this!!! Imagine being a part of the Trump Administration’s initiative to support small businesses. Let’s GO!!!!!!!!!! [pink bow emoji].”

The Pink Friday 2 rapper will join the panel alongside Airbnb co-founder and U.S. Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia and private equity fund manager Grant Cardone. Former Superman actor Dean Cain will host.

According to People, the competition, which began this past May, is part of the SBA’s Freedom 250 celebrations. Five finalists will compete for a tiered prize pool: $400,000 for first place, $250,000 for second, $150,000 for third, $125,000 for fourth, and $75,000 for fifth. Clover, a point-of-sale company, is fronting the prize money.

The five finalists are Compotech, Inc., Plas-Tech Tooling, Red River, VetPowered LLC, and Winton Machine.

The finale will take place on Sept. 18 in Washington, DC, but it remains unclear where the show will be televised or streamed.

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