Nicki Minaj Isn’t Reneging on COVID Vaccine Claims: ‘I Like to Make My Own Assessment of Everything’

Nicki Minaj still stands by her skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In her new cover story with Vogue, the Pink Friday 2 rapper addressed her controversial remarks from 2021, with writer Rob Haskell saying the 40-year-old now "maintains a leery independence, though she is now less likely to shout it from the rafters."

“I’m one of those people who doesn’t go with a crowd,” she told the magazine. “I like to make my own assessment of everything without help from everyone.”

“Every time I talk about politics, people get mad,” Minaj added. “I’m sorry, but I am not going to be told who I should get on social media and campaign for. There’s a lot we don’t know that’s going on in the government, and I don’t think it changes whether you lean to the left or right.”