Nicki Minaj Breaks Record for Most No. 1 Albums by Female Rapper Ever With ‘Pink Friday 2’

Another recent opportunity to send more music to the charts came with the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s upcoming joint album Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign.

“New Body,” a track featuring Minaj that was originally meant to be part of Ye’s scrapped 2018 album Yandhi, leaked online several years ago and instantly became a fan favorite. Last year, in an interview with Hot 106, Minaj dubbed the track as “the hit that got away.”

To the surprise of many, “New Body” was featured on the tracklist for Vultures with Ye making a public plea for Minaj to clear her verse before the album’s rumored street date.

Minaj eventually addressed the matter on her Instagram Live and revealed that she will not legally clear her verse, saying, “That train has left the station.”

"No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album,” she told her fans. “Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? C'mon guys."

Whether “New Body” will be released, with or without Minaj, remains to be seen. The same may be true for Ye’s ‘Everybody,” featuring a Backstreet Boys sample that the artist also reportedly did not clear.