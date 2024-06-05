Lily Allen Recalls Sleeping With Her Best Friend's Celebrity Crush: 'I Think Pop Stars Are Fair Game'

Lily Allen swears she never tried to sabatoge her best friend Miquita Oliver by sleeping with her celebrity crush.

On the latest episode of their BBC Sounds podcast Miss Me?, Oliver shared the scandalous story about a male popstar in the early 2000s who "fancied" her after she interviewed him. Around the 14-minute mark of the episode, Oliver recalled telling Allen that she liked him. Allen apparently also liked him, although Oliver brushed it off because she and the popstar seemed to have a stronger connection.

"Careful who you tell things to—I told Lily that I liked him and she was like, 'Well, actually, I like him,' and I was like, 'Well, it doesn't matter, because he actually likes me,'" Oliver said.

But while Allen was working in artist relations at a music festival in Japan, she encountered the mystery man. According to Oliver, Allen "seduced him with her wily ways." The next day, Allen called Oliver and confessed to hooking up with the man. Oliver said he had "never been that angry" with the "LDN" singer before.

"I hung up the phone, and we did not speak for six months," Oliver said.

On her part, Allen claims she wasn't trying to "sabatoge or cockblock" her best friend, but that she was attracted to him.

“I fancied him, so I was getting mine," Allen said, before denying that she knew about Oliver's interest in the man. She added, "By the way, I think pop stars are fair game, like, I don’t care."

But in the end, Oliver shared that since Allen is now married, they won't be in that situation again and that the best friends "got over it."

Allen did apologize for breaking Oliver's trust with her at the time.

"I'm really sorry that you felt like that...I don't want to cause you any pain," she said. "I actually just thought you'd be happy for me."