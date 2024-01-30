Lil Nas X Apologizes for ‘Communion’ Bit in “J Christ” Video, Says He’s ‘Not Sorry’ for Anything Else

Lil Nas X once again opened up about his controversial new single “J Christ.”

The 24-year-old appeared on a new episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast published on Monday to talk about the backlash he endured as he entered his “Christian era” and the release of “J Christ,” which depicts the openly gay rapper’s crucifixion.

The single, which debuted at No. 69 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, inspired an uproar for Nas X’s use of religious imagery. The rapper lost a whopping 140,000 followers on his Instagram in light of the controversy.

“I already kind of explained the situation in that video, but it was thing that that artistically was just supposed to be like, ‘I’m returning. I’m back, I’m back like Him,’” said Nas X to the British author and podcaster. "It turned into this whole thing where it was me trying to dunk on Christians or something, and that was never what it was. I looked at the video with me eating like the communion or whatnot, and I was like 'Okay, this looks really bad on paper. This thing that I thought was a little jokey fun video."