Lil Nas X Apologizes for ‘Communion’ Bit in “J Christ” Video, Says He’s ‘Not Sorry’ for Anything Else

Lil Nas X once again opened up about his controversial new single “J Christ.”
The 24-year-old appeared on a new episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast published on Monday to talk about the backlash he endured as he entered his “Christian era” and the release of “J Christ,” which depicts the openly gay rapper’s crucifixion.
The single, which debuted at No. 69 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, inspired an uproar for Nas X’s use of religious imagery. The rapper lost a whopping 140,000 followers on his Instagram in light of the controversy.
“I already kind of explained the situation in that video, but it was thing that that artistically was just supposed to be like, ‘I’m returning. I’m back, I’m back like Him,’” said Nas X to the British author and podcaster. "It turned into this whole thing where it was me trying to dunk on Christians or something, and that was never what it was. I looked at the video with me eating like the communion or whatnot, and I was like 'Okay, this looks really bad on paper. This thing that I thought was a little jokey fun video."
He went on to say, “I feel like I’ve apologized to the communion thing on that note. Everything else? I’m not sorry about. I don’t think I did anything wrong. I’ve also been making a lot of gospel music to God and, like, my spiritual side, and I hate that this whole thing gets turned into a ‘mockery,’ which it isn’t.”
Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, also talked about his deep Christian roots. His father, who was once a gospel singer, eventually came to fully accept his son after coming out.
“I feel like me and my father have grown closer as I got older ‘cause the version of me that he saw wasn’t really me, it was the version I presented to him… When I initially came out to my dad he was just like, ‘The devil might be tempting you’ and whatnot,” said the rapper. “It’s definitely taken its own journey because now my dad is like, ‘Yo, do you have a boyfriend?’ kind of vibe. ‘You could tell me about that stuff, you can let me know that.’ He even came with me to a gay club with my brothers and sisters one time.”
Last week, Nas X released a new single called “Where Do We Go Now?” taken from his HBO documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero. The doc is available to stream now on Max.