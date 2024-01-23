Lil Nas X Jokingly Celebrates “J Christ” Debuting in No. 69 Position: 'This Is Our Moment!'

While X's "J Christ" achieved "funny number" status, the latest Hot 100 chart update saw Ariana Grande's "Yes, And?" debuting in the top spot. Other debuts for the week included 21 Savage’s “Redrum,” Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma’s “Igual Que Un Angel,” Muni Long’s “Made for Me,” and That Mexican OT’s “02.02.99.” 21, in fact, saw several American Dream cuts making their Hot 100 debuts this week.

X's delightfully self-referential "J Christ" rollout will parlay nicely into the MAX premiere of his Long Live Montero documentary. Set for a Jan. 27 launch on the streaming platform, the doc, which previously screened as part of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival lineup, is helmed by directors Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel. Carlos, notably, recently directed the emotionally charged video for blink-182's One More Time title track. In 2022, he earned an Oscar nomination for his work on Raya and the Last Dragon.

See a trailer for the new doc below.