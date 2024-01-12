Lil Nas X Delivers "J Christ" Single and Music Video Amid Religious Backlash

Lil Nas X is in full comeback mode. And, of course, not everyone is happy about it.
On Friday, the polarizing artist gifted fans with “J Christ,” marking his first official release since 2022’s “Star Walkin.” The 24-year-old started teasing the song back in December, trolling his Christian critics with a series of billboards that read, “Lil Nas X, Repent Now. But It’s Not Too Late to Be Saved. Visit savenasx.com to Learn More!!!”
It also arrives with a music video.
The promoted website was an obvious response to the religious backlash Lil Nas X has received over the years, as many have slammed his use of Biblical imagery in music videos and other creative content. The Grammy-winner found himself in similar hot water this week after he unveiled the cover art for “J Christ.” The image depicts X as a Christlike figure on a cross, donning a crown of thorns.
“My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time!” he wrote when announcing the track on social media.
Naturally, many self-proclaimed Christians, including famed Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, expressed outrage over “J Christ” in advance, calling it “disrespectful” toward Christianity.
Lil Nas X quickly responded to the criticism, insisting the cover was not making a “mockery of Jesus.”
“Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world,” he wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I’m not making fun of shit. Yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were born. stfu.”
“J Christ” arrives as Lil Nas X begins his “Christian era,” which he announced last year after hitting the 2023 VMAs red carpet with a Bible in hand. While many dismissed the move as nothing more than a publicity stunt, he clarified that it was an authentic form of self-expression.
“Y’all see everything i do as a gimmick,” he tweeted. “When in reality im just an artist expressing myself in different ways. whether im a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now christian y’all find a problem! y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine. y’all hate me because im fun cute and petite.”
“J Christ” is expected to appear on Lil Nas X’s long-awaited sophomore album. You can stream the song now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.