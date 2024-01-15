Lil Nas X Addresses "J Christ" Rollout Controversy: ‘It’s Definitely Taken a Mental Toll on Me’

“Though I don’t agree with all of Christianity’s rules or whatnot, I know not everybody follows Christianity by the book one hundred percent or the world would be a lot crazier,” he said. “But I do apologize for that. This is not to try to get everyone on my good side or whatnot, this is more so to clear my own head about my own decisions. I know I messed up really bad this time, and I can act unbothered all I want but it’s definitely taken a mental toll on me.”

Lil Nas X went on to directly speak to his Christian fans and said that he wasn't "against" them. "I was put on this Earth to, you know, bring people closer together and promote love. That's who I am, I'm not like some evil, demon guy trying to destroy everybody's values and stuff. That's not me."

The "Industry Baby" artist added that "no disrespect" was intended with the "J Christ" music video, and assumed that by not showing a devil figure, there would be an "understanding" that he wasn't trying to "diss Christianity."

He concluded, "Lastly, again, I hope sooner or later we can move forward and I'm excited for the rest of this era and things I have planned."

One influencer who was staunchly opposed to Lil Nas X's "J Christ" rollout was Kai Cenat, who cursed the artist out in a livestream last week.

"No, fuck that! Yo, Lil Nas X, you could eat my whole dick,” Cenat yelled. "I hate that n***a, bro. Now that’s just popping in my head, bro… Word to my mother, bro—God is going to handle you in the right way. I don’t even want to talk about that yet, bro. But, look—God is going to handle you, bro."