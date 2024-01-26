Lil Nas X Shares New Track "Where Do We Go Now?"

Ahead of the arrival of his HBO documentary, Lil Nas X has shared a new song he wrote for the project.
Produced for Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which debuts on HBO on Saturday, "Where Do We Go Now?" is an introspective track decidedly different from his recent controversial song and video "J Christ." He co-wrote the track with Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin, teasing it ahead of its release as "music to match with your depression."
Long Live Montero, directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and follows the 24-year-old artist as he sets out on his debut headline tour across the United States. It also features interviews with Lil Nas X, who was thrust into the spotlight thanks to the huge success of his single "Old Town Road."
In a video shared to social media last week, he suggested that the backlash to his song "J Christ" was getting to him. The song, which debuted at No. 69 on the Hot 100, offended some due to its Christian imagery and references, but he insisted that he was not intending to mock the religion during the rollout.
"Hello everybody," he began in the clip. "I wanted to... not necessarily apologize but I wanted to explain, like, where my head at and where it's been for like the last week. So first of all, when I did the artwork, I knew there would be some upset people or whatnot, simply 'cause religion's a very sensitive topic for a lot of people. But I also didn't mean to mock. This wasn't like a 'Fuck you to you people,' 'Fuck you to the Christians.' It was not that, it was literally me saying I'm back like Jesus."
Listen to "Where Do We Go Now?" via Spotify here.