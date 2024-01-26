Lil Nas X Shares New Track "Where Do We Go Now?"

Ahead of the arrival of his HBO documentary, Lil Nas X has shared a new song he wrote for the project.

Produced for Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which debuts on HBO on Saturday, "Where Do We Go Now?" is an introspective track decidedly different from his recent controversial song and video "J Christ." He co-wrote the track with Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin, teasing it ahead of its release as "music to match with your depression."

Long Live Montero, directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and follows the 24-year-old artist as he sets out on his debut headline tour across the United States. It also features interviews with Lil Nas X, who was thrust into the spotlight thanks to the huge success of his single "Old Town Road."