Lil Nas X Announces 'Christian Era' With New Song Snippet, Calls Out People Who Think It's a 'Gimmick'

"Father, stretch my hands / The lonely road seems to last the longest / Help me with my plans / Everything seems to go to nowhere," he sings in the teaser. "Oh, free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I don’t want these feelings / I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels / I’m trying hard to face my pain, yeah / Give me hope when I feel / Give me hope when I feel less.”

The 2-time Grammy Award-winner followed that up with an NSFW post, saying that making Christian music doesn't mean he's giving up his queerness.