Lil Nas X Announces 'Christian Era' With New Song Snippet, Calls Out People Who Think It's a 'Gimmick'

Lil Nas X might be trolling us again, but at least the music sounds good.
Not long after he brought a Bible to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Lil Nas X teased his "Christian era" on X, posting a 75-second snippet of a potential upcoming single.
"Father, stretch my hands / The lonely road seems to last the longest / Help me with my plans / Everything seems to go to nowhere," he sings in the teaser. "Oh, free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I don’t want these feelings / I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels / I’m trying hard to face my pain, yeah / Give me hope when I feel / Give me hope when I feel less.”
The 2-time Grammy Award-winner followed that up with an NSFW post, saying that making Christian music doesn't mean he's giving up his queerness.
The new song is a huge transition from Lil Nas X's dancing with the devil visuals in the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" music video, but the artist has consistently been genre-defying, breaking into music with the country-influenced "Old Town Road."
In a separate X post, he clapped back against naysayers, saying they "find a problem" with every version of himself that he expresses.
Lil Nas X, who last released the promotional single "Star Walkin'" in 2022, publicly came out as gay in 2019. In his documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, it was also revealed that the artist helped his brother, Tamron Hill, come out as bisexual.
"My brother really opened doors for a lot of people," Hill said in the film, per EW. "Yeah, he opened a door for me. What I mean by that, like, I'm not gay, though, you feel me? I'm bisexual. He helped me be real with myself. My brother made me more open to it."