Lil Nas X Lost Around 140,000 Followers Amid Controversy Over "J Christ" Single

The backlash against Lil Nas X’s new music is apparently making him lose a hefty amount of followers.

The 24-year-old, openly gay rapper has come a long way since his breakthrough single, “Old Town Road” in 2019. Two years later, Nas X turned heads with his controversial music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” where he gives a lap dance to Satan.

In November, Nas X announced that he was entering his “Christian era” with his next music releases and called out his critics for calling his pivot a “gimmick.”

Despite the criticism and accusations of devil worship, Nas X released the music video for his latest single “J Christ” on Jan. 12 featuring even more religious imagery, including a portrayal of his own crucifixion.

Days after “J Christ” dropped, Nas X took to social media to explain where his head was at during the making of the visuals.