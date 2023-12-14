Doja Cat on "Paint the Town Red" Visual: 'When Did I Say I Was a Satanist?'

Doja Cat feels misunderstood.

In a new conversation with Ebro Darden, Doja gives further context to some of the imagery found in the video for her Scarlet album cut “Paint the Town Red.”

When Ebro points out that that’s where the narrative about her being a Satan worshipper begins, Doja asks, “Because I’m wearing red?” to which he says, “Right.”

She adds, “Because I'm fucking wearing red. Me wearing red is a crime.” In the first half of the visual, the artist is seen wearing a red, long sleeve, floor-length dress with gloves and a hood—and her pupils are red to match.

"I like this visual for this sound," she explained. "You interpret it how you want to interpret it. Everybody has the right to interpret it how they want. But this whole-very confident satanism thing is like, 'I'm sorry, when the fuck did I say that I was a satanist?' When did I ever say anything?"