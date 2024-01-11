Kai Cenat Slams Lil Nas X Over Jesus Imagery: 'God Gon' Handle You in the Right Way'

Off-camera, Cenat's friends inquired about what made Cenat so agitated about Lil Nas X. "Nah, bro. I'm not even gonna explain it, bro," the streamer replied. "He's extremely disrespectful, bro."

Telling his friend to "go on his page," Cenat added, "He disrespected God himself… he disrespected the whole culture, mocking it, making fun."

Lil Nas X's new promo has surely caused an uproar like his last project, Montero. But this time, instead of dancing with the devil, the 24-year-old is pushing Christian-influenced music and visuals, while insisting that it isn't a stunt.

"I'm not making fun of shit. "Yall [sic] just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were born. stfu," he wrote on X on Jan. 8.