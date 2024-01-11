Kai Cenat Slams Lil Nas X Over Jesus Imagery: 'God Gon' Handle You in the Right Way'

Kai Cenat is mad at Lil Nas X for the artist's alleged mockery of Jesus Christ.
As the 2-time Grammy Award-winner plans to release his new single, "J Christ" on Thursday night, Cenat spent some time blasting Nas X in a Twitch stream that same day. A clip of the rant circulated on social media, with Cenat shouting at the camera and addressing LNX's latest rollout.
"No, fuck that! Yo, Lil Nas X, you could eat my whole dick,” Cenat yelled. "I hate that n***a, bro. Now that’s just popping in my head, bro… Word to my mother, bro—God is going to handle you in the right way. I don’t even want to talk about that yet, bro. But, look—God is going to handle you, bro."
Off-camera, Cenat's friends inquired about what made Cenat so agitated about Lil Nas X. "Nah, bro. I'm not even gonna explain it, bro," the streamer replied. "He's extremely disrespectful, bro."
Telling his friend to "go on his page," Cenat added, "He disrespected God himself… he disrespected the whole culture, mocking it, making fun."
Lil Nas X's new promo has surely caused an uproar like his last project, Montero. But this time, instead of dancing with the devil, the 24-year-old is pushing Christian-influenced music and visuals, while insisting that it isn't a stunt.
"I'm not making fun of shit. "Yall [sic] just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were born. stfu," he wrote on X on Jan. 8.