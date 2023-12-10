Nicki Minaj Denies Dissing Latto On 'Pink Friday 2'

Nicki Minaj is clearing the air on the alleged diss towards Latto.

On Friday, Minaj, 41, released her highly-anticipated new album Pink Friday 2 which marked her first new studio album since her 2018 LP, Queen.

However, some fans of the rapper assumed that a bar from Minaj’s new song, “Falling 4 U,” were aimed at the Latto, 24.

“Picture you endin’ up under the sea, where the dread at? / Picture not listenin’ when I said you would dread that / I mean locs, ho / You’s a chop, ho,” raps Minaj, with the “locs, ho” lyric sounding phonetically close to “Latto.”

During a stream, Minaj cleared the air on the perceived swipe, saying, “The ‘dreadlock’ under the sea’ was … The Little Mermaid, right? So relax.”

It’s unlikely that the bar was meant to throw shade at Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, as there isn’t any evidence of a falling out between them.

On the contrary, Latto and Minaj have a history of beef dating back to last year over alleged subliminal tweets and, largely, Minaj’s hit single “Super Freaky Girl” not being eligible for hip-hop nominations at the Grammy Awards unlike Latto’s “Big Energy.” A heated back-and-forth erupted on X (formerly known as Twitter) with Minaj calling Latto an “entitled Karen” after being told she’s “married and related to fucking rapists.” Latto's remarks refer to Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty's attempted rape charges, and her brother Jelani Maraj's first-degree rape charges.

“It’s difficult navigating through situations like that because there’s a disconnect,” Latto told Billboard in February in regards to their feud. “I will look at myself as a fan of someone and they will view [me] in a whole different light. It’s disappointing. You just got to take it to the chin and keep pushing.”