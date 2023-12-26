Latto Celebrates 25th Birthday With 'Flavor Of Love' Themed Party, Flavor Flav, 21 Savage and More Attend

Latto rung in her 25th birthday with a grand Flavor of Love-themed party during the holiday season.

Last week, the Atlanta rap star hosted a "Hoes Up, Pimps Down" birthday party to ring in her 25th year and had several special guests pull up, including T.I., 21 Savage, Flo Milli, and more. Flavor Flav, whose mid-2000s VH1 reality show Latto drew inspiration from, served as the host for the night.

Footage from the night showed the "Big Energy" rapper dancing on a stripper pole alongside friends who were also in costume, wearing matching outfits and blonde wigs.