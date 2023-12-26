Latto Celebrates 25th Birthday With 'Flavor Of Love' Themed Party, Flavor Flav, 21 Savage and More Attend

Latto rung in her 25th birthday with a grand Flavor of Love-themed party during the holiday season.
Last week, the Atlanta rap star hosted a "Hoes Up, Pimps Down" birthday party to ring in her 25th year and had several special guests pull up, including T.I., 21 Savage, Flo Milli, and more. Flavor Flav, whose mid-2000s VH1 reality show Latto drew inspiration from, served as the host for the night.
Footage from the night showed the "Big Energy" rapper dancing on a stripper pole alongside friends who were also in costume, wearing matching outfits and blonde wigs.
Latto had initially announced Flav as the party's host in a promo video earlier this month, where he explained it would have a 1970s theme that centered on the era's pimp vibes.
"Yo, check this out," he begins. "Pimpin' got harder 'cause the hoes got smarter, so the hoes are up, baby, pimps are down. So boss up or get bossed around."
He continued, "Everybody grab your mink coats and gather around 'cause on December 22, playas ball is takin' over town. Hosted by your boy — me. Yours truly, Flavor Flav. Ha ha I hit the Lotto."
Latto first met the Public Enemy star at the 2023 iHeart Awards in March. Footage from that moment surfaced online, showing the generational stars embracing and asking one another for a photo.