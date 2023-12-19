Latto’s 'Christmas in Clayco' Event Raises More Than $500,000 in Gifts

Latto is giving back to the community once again.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old brought back her annual Christmas in Clayton event at the Clayton State University gymnasium. The event was organized by Latto’s Win Some Give Some Foundation and partnered with District 1 Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson to give away a whopping $500,000 worth of gifts that were donated and sponsored by brands including Savage X Fenty, UGG, Apple, Liquid Death, Wingstop, Rap Snacks, HALLS, Camille Rose, and more.

“We are ecstatic to bring back Christmas in Clayton for the third time,” said Dr. Anderson in a statement. “This event allows us to give back to Clayton County residents and children just in time for the holidays. Words cannot express how amazing it is to have Latto return to Clayton County to help spread some holiday cheer throughout our community. Her generosity is sincerely appreciated for our children and our community.”

The “Put It On Da Floor” rapper was on-site at the event to help distribute the many gifts and to take photos with her young fans.