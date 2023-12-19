Latto’s 'Christmas in Clayco' Event Raises More Than $500,000 in Gifts

Latto is giving back to the community once again.
On Saturday, the 24-year-old brought back her annual Christmas in Clayton event at the Clayton State University gymnasium. The event was organized by Latto’s Win Some Give Some Foundation and partnered with District 1 Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson to give away a whopping $500,000 worth of gifts that were donated and sponsored by brands including Savage X Fenty, UGG, Apple, Liquid Death, Wingstop, Rap Snacks, HALLS, Camille Rose, and more.
“We are ecstatic to bring back Christmas in Clayton for the third time,” said Dr. Anderson in a statement. “This event allows us to give back to Clayton County residents and children just in time for the holidays. Words cannot express how amazing it is to have Latto return to Clayton County to help spread some holiday cheer throughout our community. Her generosity is sincerely appreciated for our children and our community.”
The “Put It On Da Floor” rapper was on-site at the event to help distribute the many gifts and to take photos with her young fans.
This isn’t the first time Big Latto has spread holiday cheer in meaningful ways. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she documented her generosity in her “Spend It” music video as she was seen buying and giving away groceries, toiletries, electronics, and pizza to an apartment community in her hometown.
The following year, Latto established her Win Some Give Some non-profit organization to help at-risk youth and launched the inaugural holiday party, then called "Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies Christmas Party," according to Billboard.
Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, was presented with her own “Latto Day” in Clayton County, Georgia, with Stacey Abrams giving her the key to her hometown, Clayco, during her second annual Christmas event, according to People.
“I feel like I owe my success to Clayco, so this means so much to me,” said Latto to the publication at the time. “I’m committed to using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of Clayton County youth.”