Rolling Loud California 2024: Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert Set to Headline

For the first time ever, four regional Mexican artists will perform their corridos for festivalgoers next year. Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Chino Pacas are set to bring their tales to SoFi Stadium grounds. R&B fans will also be getting some love at Rolling Loud Cali as Summer Walker, PartyNextDoor, Bryson Tiller, and Jordan Ward are scheduled to perform.

Rolling Loud California 2024 is part of the company's 2024 World Tour, where they'll be hosting festivals throughout the year in several cities across multiple continents. Rolling Loud will also be celebrating its10-year anniversary in 2024, commemorating the festival's rise from "humble origins to world dominance," according to a press release.

Rolling Loud California 2023 was a huge success for the company, with headlining acts Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti bringing the vibes to Hollywood Park.