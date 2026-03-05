Second Suspect Arrested in Killing of Beale Street Flippers Performer

The investigation into the killing of a beloved Memphis street performer has taken a new turn.
Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of Tajuan “Twon” Todd, a longtime member of the Beale Street Flippers, nearly three months after the deadly incident shocked the city’s entertainment community.
According to WREG, 24-year-old Takyah Moffitt has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. She was indicted by a grand jury last month and taken into custody on Tuesday, March 3, just days after investigators issued a warrant for her arrest.
Moffitt is currently being held on a $500,000 bond. Her arrest marks the second in the case; a 17-year-old suspect was also arrested in January 2026 and charged with first-degree murder.
Todd was killed on December 12 when three individuals entered a home on Alston Avenue in Memphis’ Soulsville neighborhood and opened fire. Officers responding to the scene found Todd dead from gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe at least one additional suspect connected to the shooting remains unidentified and at large.
Todd had been part of the Beale Street Flippers for more than three decades, performing high-energy acrobatic routines that became a staple of Memphis nightlife and tourism.
The group, founded in the 1980s by Rarecas “Rod” Bonds, is known for its gravity-defying flips along historic Beale Street and has appeared on national platforms including NBA halftime shows and the television competition America’s Got Talent.
Those who knew Todd say his presence went far beyond the performance. One Beale Street worker who asked not to be identified told reporters the loss hit the community hard. “I kind of took it to heart, because I knew him,” the worker said in an Action News 5 report. “I knew him, I took it to heart… a really good man.”
Family members also described Todd as someone whose personality was impossible to miss. “He was just the life of the party,” said his brother, James Todd. “He always joked, always smiled. Even if he wasn’t feeling it, he was still going to laugh and check you. He was always going to be Twon.”
The Beale Street Flippers themselves have long served a broader role in Memphis, mentoring young men and encouraging them to stay focused on athletics and education rather than street violence. The group has remained a recognizable part of the city’s cultural identity for decades.