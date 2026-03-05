Second Suspect Arrested in Killing of Beale Street Flippers Performer

The investigation into the killing of a beloved Memphis street performer has taken a new turn. Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of Tajuan “Twon” Todd, a longtime member of the Beale Street Flippers, nearly three months after the deadly incident shocked the city’s entertainment community.

According to WREG, 24-year-old Takyah Moffitt has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. She was indicted by a grand jury last month and taken into custody on Tuesday, March 3, just days after investigators issued a warrant for her arrest.

Moffitt is currently being held on a $500,000 bond. Her arrest marks the second in the case; a 17-year-old suspect was also arrested in January 2026 and charged with first-degree murder. Todd was killed on December 12 when three individuals entered a home on Alston Avenue in Memphis’ Soulsville neighborhood and opened fire. Officers responding to the scene found Todd dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe at least one additional suspect connected to the shooting remains unidentified and at large. Todd had been part of the Beale Street Flippers for more than three decades, performing high-energy acrobatic routines that became a staple of Memphis nightlife and tourism. The group, founded in the 1980s by Rarecas “Rod” Bonds, is known for its gravity-defying flips along historic Beale Street and has appeared on national platforms including NBA halftime shows and the television competition America’s Got Talent.