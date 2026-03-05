Kouri Richins’ Lover Testifies About Disturbing Conversation After Husband’s Death

“Just because he’s not present here with us physically, that doesn’t mean his presence isn’t here with us,” she said during an interview about the book.

Kouri, a mother of three from Utah, is accused of killing her 38-year-old husband, Eric Richins, by poisoning him with a Moscow mule that contained fatal amounts of fentanyl. The alleged murder took place in March of 2022, but it’s what she did after her husband’s sudden death that has attracted a vast amount of attention to the case.

The secret boyfriend of the accused murderer, Kouri Richins, is speaking out.

Now, Kouri’s former boyfriend, with whom she had been having an affair for months, is testifying in court.

Robert Josh Grossman is a 43-year-old veteran, and in court on Wednesday, he revealed a disturbing conversation he had with Kouri just days after Eric’s death.

“We sat there and talked for quite a while… I had never seen her that way, obviously, and it was a heavy conversation, and I’m not used to that with her. She’s not used to being open like that,” Grossman began.

“She asked if I had ever killed anybody… She asked me how it made me feel or something along those lines. And then I answered her,” he continued.

Eric, emotional as he recalled the conversation, explained how he then told Kouri that he had taken a life while he was serving in Iraq. Kouri then inquired further about what the experience made him feel.