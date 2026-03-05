Life

Kouri Richins’ Lover Testifies About Disturbing Conversation After Husband’s Death

The man prosecutors say was Kouri Richins’ lover told jurors she asked him if he had ever killed anyone shortly after her husband’s death.

A wooden judge's gavel resting on a matching sound block on a polished surface.
MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The secret boyfriend of the accused murderer, Kouri Richins, is speaking out.

Kouri, a mother of three from Utah, is accused of killing her 38-year-old husband, Eric Richins, by poisoning him with a Moscow mule that contained fatal amounts of fentanyl. The alleged murder took place in March of 2022, but it’s what she did after her husband’s sudden death that has attracted a vast amount of attention to the case.

Kouri wrote and published a children’s book about processing grief.

“Just because he’s not present here with us physically, that doesn’t mean his presence isn’t here with us,” she said during an interview about the book.

Now, Kouri’s former boyfriend, with whom she had been having an affair for months, is testifying in court.

Robert Josh Grossman is a 43-year-old veteran, and in court on Wednesday, he revealed a disturbing conversation he had with Kouri just days after Eric’s death.

“We sat there and talked for quite a while… I had never seen her that way, obviously, and it was a heavy conversation, and I’m not used to that with her. She’s not used to being open like that,” Grossman began.

“She asked if I had ever killed anybody… She asked me how it made me feel or something along those lines. And then I answered her,” he continued.

Eric, emotional as he recalled the conversation, explained how he then told Kouri that he had taken a life while he was serving in Iraq. Kouri then inquired further about what the experience made him feel.

According to prosecutors, Kouri killed her husband for financial gain because she was $4.5 million in debt.

“The evidence will prove that Kouri Richins murdered Eric for his money and to get a fresh start at life,” said Summit County prosecutor Brad Bloodworth.

Related Stories

A person squeezing a lime wedge into a copper Moscow Mule mug on a wooden surface.
Life

Mom Accused of Poisoning Husband, Then Publishing Grief Book, Goes to Trial

Kouri Richins, who is accused of killing her husband with a poisoned Moscow mule, is headed to trial.

Helen Storms219 days ago
A photo of Kouri Richins following her arrest in connection to her husband's death.
Life

Utah Mother Accused of Murdering Husband Who Inspired Her Children's Book About Grief

Kouri Richins has been charged with aggravated murder and possession of a controlled substance in connection to the 2022 death of her husband Eric.

Jose Martinez1226 days ago
A person wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, sunglasses, and a beanie with a Chanel logo stands on a sports field.
Music

Lil Durk Arrested in Florida Over Murder-for-Hire Allegation

As of this writing, Durk was being held in Broward County for the U.S. Marshals.

Trace William Cowen693 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App