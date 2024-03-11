Ashanti’s Mother Corrected Host Who Congratulated Singer on Rumored Pregnancy: ‘Don’t Get it Twisted’

Ashanti’s mother, Tina Douglas, corrected a host who expressed her good wishes for Ashanti’s rumored pregnancy.

“Congratulations, Ashanti’s having a baby. So congratulations, grandma,” the host said.

Douglas—who’s also Ashanti’s manager—responded, “There’s been no announcement. It hasn’t come out yet until I hear it from Ashanti and Nelly.”

“Oh, I thought it was public. My bad, sorry,” the host replied, to which Douglas said, “No, it is public. Don’t get it twisted, but it hasn’t been officially announced.”