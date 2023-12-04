Ashanti and Nelly Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together

According to 'US Weekly,' the couple are expecting a child after hinting at a pregnancy during Nelly's Black and White Ball on Sunday.

Prince Williams / WireImage
Ashanti will reportedly be a first-time parent with her boyfriend Nelly.

According to US Weekly, the couple, who reconciled this year, are expecting a child after hinting at a pregnancy during Nelly's Black and White Ball on Sunday.

