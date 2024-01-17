Jim Jones Will Put Up $100K to Battle Any Rapper From His Era: ‘They Trying to Do Everything But Rap’

Jim Jones is putting the rap game on notice.
On Monday, the Dipset legend hopped on Instagram to issue a challenge to rappers from his era. Jones is offering up $100,000 to anyone willing to get in the booth and battle him.
"This is for everyone of you old n***as lol I want smoke bad,” he captioned the post. “Let’s start wit 100k at any studio do it live for th people to judge lol. Let’s see who excepts this challenge from my era my first album was 2004.”
In the short clip, Jones accused his peers of "trying to do everything but rap," before warning that he's ready to "cook any" of his contemporaries.
“Tell them old n***as get in the studio," Jones said. "They trying to do everything but rap. I know nostalgia sells but that shit old, you heard? Come out and play. I could come to any studio I’m at. I’ll cook any one of you n***as up from my era. And I got the bag to match it, you heard? This is a public service announcement: 2024, I’m giving out all smoke to you n***as from my era. What happened?"
As of Tuesday night, it appears none of Jim Jones' early-2000s hip-hop peers have responded to the challenge, though people hopped in the comments section of his post to recommend MCs such as Fabolous and Mase, while another person reminded Jones that Dipset came out on the losing end of its 2021 Verzuz battle against The LOX.
Check out the Harlem rapper's full video up top.