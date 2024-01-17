Jim Jones Will Put Up $100K to Battle Any Rapper From His Era: ‘They Trying to Do Everything But Rap’

In the short clip, Jones accused his peers of "trying to do everything but rap," before warning that he's ready to "cook any" of his contemporaries.

“Tell them old n***as get in the studio," Jones said. "They trying to do everything but rap. I know nostalgia sells but that shit old, you heard? Come out and play. I could come to any studio I’m at. I’ll cook any one of you n***as up from my era. And I got the bag to match it, you heard? This is a public service announcement: 2024, I’m giving out all smoke to you n***as from my era. What happened?"

As of Tuesday night, it appears none of Jim Jones' early-2000s hip-hop peers have responded to the challenge, though people hopped in the comments section of his post to recommend MCs such as Fabolous and Mase, while another person reminded Jones that Dipset came out on the losing end of its 2021 Verzuz battle against The LOX.

