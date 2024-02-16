Usher Reflects on the 'Great Deal of Truth' at Heart of Classic 'Confessions' Album

These are his (and others’) confessions.

In a new interview with People, Usher, understandably still the topic of global discussion following his highly replayable Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance, looked back on his classic Confessions. The loose concept album, which turns 20 next month, was recently certified 14 times platinum by the RIAA.

While the record's legacy is undeniable, what still remains a source of debate is the degree of autobiography present in its story, specifically the narrative of a man whose cheating results in a pregnancy.

Speaking with People this week, Usher echoed his past remarks on the confessional nature of the writing.

"There is a great deal of truth in that album," he said, adding that a series of “real talk sessions” involving himself and others behind the LP, including producer Jermaine Dupri, ultimately helped fuel the creative process. Usher also highlighted talks he had with publicist Chris Chambers, crediting him with the motivation to “think about who I was and what people know about me.”