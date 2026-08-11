J Balvin Revisits Rumors About Sexuality: 'If I Was Gay, I Would Have a Beautiful Boyfriend'

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone , the Colombian superstar, 41, was asked about his support of rising artists, including Rosalía and Bad Bunny early in their careers and, more recently, fellow reggaeton artist Ryan Castro , whom he brought along to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

J Balvin is looking back at the early years of his career and how his unique personal style led to speculation regarding his sexuality.

As Balvin recalled finding “unique” qualities to each of these artists, he looked back at how he was perceived when he got his start.

“[I] remember that I came in this game and I was kissing my peers on the cheeks, and they’re like, ‘This guy is gay.’ I’m like, ‘No, I just love to express myself. And if I was gay, I would have a beautiful boyfriend.’” Balvin told the magazine.

Balvin also made it clear that his style choices were never about a desire for attention.

“The things that we brought to the game when we came, you know, like colored hair, skirts, I was just feeling great about it. It wasn’t that I wanted to take people’s attention. I was expressing myself,” he added.

Earlier this year, Balvin released Omerta, a collaborative album with Castro, which features the singles “Tonto” with DJ Snake and “Pal Agua.”