Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Overly Comfortable’ With Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion says love caught her off guard, and she's not mad about it.

While speaking about her latest collaboration with Dunkin', the Houston rapper opened up about her relationship with Klay Thompson, admitting this chapter feels different from anything she's experienced before.

"I didn't even expect to be in a relationship," Megan explained, making it clear that settling down wasn't something she was actively pursuing. Instead of searching for romance, she said she had been focused on getting herself mentally and emotionally aligned.

After prioritizing therapy, fitness, and self-reflection, she believes the relationship arrived at the right moment. Megan described it as a byproduct of growth rather than a goal she was chasing.

Now, she said, she's operating from a place of ease.