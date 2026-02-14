Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Overly Comfortable’ With Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion says love caught her off guard, and she's not mad about it.
While speaking about her latest collaboration with Dunkin', the Houston rapper opened up about her relationship with Klay Thompson, admitting this chapter feels different from anything she's experienced before.
"I didn't even expect to be in a relationship," Megan explained, making it clear that settling down wasn't something she was actively pursuing. Instead of searching for romance, she said she had been focused on getting herself mentally and emotionally aligned.
After prioritizing therapy, fitness, and self-reflection, she believes the relationship arrived at the right moment. Megan described it as a byproduct of growth rather than a goal she was chasing.
Now, she said, she's operating from a place of ease.
"This is one of the first times I've ever felt overly comfortable," she shared. "I'm comfy."
The couple went public in mid-2025 and have since been spotted supporting each other at major events, including Megan's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York. At the time, she praised Thompson's personality, highlighting how grounded and kind he is behind the scenes.
Megan went all out to celebrate Thompson’s 36th birthday, arranging a surprise performance from legendary rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, one of the NBA star’s longtime favorites. Videos from the celebration showed Thompson rapping along to “Crossroads” while dancing with Megan.
Beyond romance, Megan’s current focus centers on structure and self-discipline. She's been vocal about dialing in on therapy and her nutrition and training routine, saying that learning more about fueling her body, particularly through protein, has been a game-changer.
"I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me," said Megan. "I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself; maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right."