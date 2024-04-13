Shakira Announces New World Tour During Surprise Coachella Performance

Shakira announced a new world tour in the most epic way.
The Colombian superstar, 47, had been teasing some kind of announcement with vague messages on her social media accounts following her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), which dropped last month.
“La Loba Se Viene,” wrote Shakira on Instagram, which translates to “The She-Wolf is coming.”
On Friday night, Argentine producer Bizarrap brought out the singer in the middle of his DJ set at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival. In true Shakira fashion, she appeared on a rising platform behind the producer as she gave her best she-wolf howl before performing their latest collaboration “La Fuerte.”
“I have to share something today, Biza,” said Shakira, per Billboard as the screens behind them displayed “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour." “I’m going on tour. I’m going on tour, finally…starting here, this November, this year, this city. I can’t wait. Couldn’t ask for more.”
The two then performed an abbreviated version of their viral hit “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” the scathing diss track aimed at Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué, that inspired her latest album title.
Shakira’s Coachella surprise appearance comes months after Hits Daily Double reported rumors in January that the festival’s organizers passed on giving her a headlining slot for unspecified reasons.
Last month, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer drew a crowd of more than 40,000 fans to watch her perform a surprise free concert at Times Square’s TSX stage in New York City.
The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour will be Shakira’s first in six years since her 2018 El Dorado Tour. However, the long break between her tours wasn’t intentional.
Shortly after co-headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Jennifer Lopez in 2020, Live Nation had announced that Shakira would be hitting the road in 2021. Sadly, that tour never materialized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Details for Shakira’s upcoming tour are forthcoming, however, she announced on her Instagram Story that the tour will begin in November at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.
In the meantime, fans are being encouraged to sign up for the singer’s newsletter for more future tour updates.