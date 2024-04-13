Shakira Announces New World Tour During Surprise Coachella Performance

Shakira announced a new world tour in the most epic way.

The Colombian superstar, 47, had been teasing some kind of announcement with vague messages on her social media accounts following her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), which dropped last month.

“La Loba Se Viene,” wrote Shakira on Instagram, which translates to “The She-Wolf is coming.”

On Friday night, Argentine producer Bizarrap brought out the singer in the middle of his DJ set at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival. In true Shakira fashion, she appeared on a rising platform behind the producer as she gave her best she-wolf howl before performing their latest collaboration “La Fuerte.”