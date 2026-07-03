Dru Hill Challenge Boyz II Men, Jagged Edge, and More to 'Verzuz' Battle: 'Whoever Want It Can Get It'
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Dru Hill has emerged as the next R&B group eager to get into the 'Verzuz' ring, and judging from their Instagram call-out, it seems they want all the smoke.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
They took clothing that was ordinary and everyday, added a drop of shock value, and turned them into something you simply couldn't keep your eyes off of.Varaidzo
The elusive singer/songwriter talks about the albums that influenced her.Damien Scott