Jodeci

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Music

Interview: Jodeci Talks About Wanting to Work with Drake and Lost Tupac Collaborations

One half of the legendary group talks to us about timeless music and collabs we'll never get to hear.

Damien Scott4099 days ago
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Music

Jodeci Announces "The Past, The Present, The Future" Album

The release date is sooner than you think.

ianservantes4162 days ago
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Music

Listen to Jodeci's "Nobody Wins" f/ B.o.B

The group is working on their first album in nearly 20 years.

Zach Frydenlund4226 days ago
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Music

Jodeci - "FreekNYou (Ibe Soliman Remix)"

'90s R&B and Jersey club really are a match made in heaven. When the styles combine with precision and excellent production, the results can be breath

jakel4410 days ago

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