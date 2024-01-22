Cardi B Alleges Tasha K Has Secret Offshore Accounts Amid Bankruptcy Filing

Cardi B‘s legal woes with gossip blogger Tasha K are far from over.

According to court documents reviewed by Radar Online, the rapper’s attorneys have reportedly requested the court to order a woman named Patricia Haynes to comply with a subpoena.

Cardi’s attorneys allegedly claim that Haynes has information about offshore accounts established by Tasha K, legally known as Latasha Kebe, that she allegedly did not disclose when she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

According to HipHopDX, an alleged failure to disclose assets from Kebe could be deemed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 152, which details the penalties for those who “knowingly and fraudulently conceals from a custodian, trustee, marshal, or other officer of the court charged with the control or custody of property, or, in connection with a case under title 11, from creditors or the United States Trustee, any property belonging to the estate of a debtor.”

In other words, if Cardi’s legal counsel is able to prove that Kebe failed to disclose the full extent of her assets during her bankruptcy proceedings, she might face additional fines and a federal prison sentence of up to five years, according to the outlet.

The legal drama stems from a 2019 defamation lawsuit filed by the “Bodak Yellow” rapper against Klebe who uploaded several videos making false statements about her. Cardi was awarded a $4 million settlement after a judge rejected Klebe’s bankruptcy claim.