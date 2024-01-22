Cardi B Alleges Tasha K Has Secret Offshore Accounts Amid Bankruptcy Filing

Cardi B‘s legal woes with gossip blogger Tasha K are far from over.
According to court documents reviewed by Radar Online, the rapper’s attorneys have reportedly requested the court to order a woman named Patricia Haynes to comply with a subpoena.
Cardi’s attorneys allegedly claim that Haynes has information about offshore accounts established by Tasha K, legally known as Latasha Kebe, that she allegedly did not disclose when she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
According to HipHopDX, an alleged failure to disclose assets from Kebe could be deemed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 152, which details the penalties for those who “knowingly and fraudulently conceals from a custodian, trustee, marshal, or other officer of the court charged with the control or custody of property, or, in connection with a case under title 11, from creditors or the United States Trustee, any property belonging to the estate of a debtor.”
In other words, if Cardi’s legal counsel is able to prove that Kebe failed to disclose the full extent of her assets during her bankruptcy proceedings, she might face additional fines and a federal prison sentence of up to five years, according to the outlet.
The legal drama stems from a 2019 defamation lawsuit filed by the “Bodak Yellow” rapper against Klebe who uploaded several videos making false statements about her. Cardi was awarded a $4 million settlement after a judge rejected Klebe’s bankruptcy claim.
In October, Cardi indirectly suggested that she might back off the blogger and the multimillion-dollar defamation verdict against her.
"It don’t make me happy seeing somebody else going through some shit," Cardi said on Twitter Spaces at the time. "It don’t make me happy seeing people with tears on their face. And I’m not telling this because I want y’all thinking, 'Oh Cardi, you’re so nice,' this and that. It just genuinely doesn’t make me happy."
However, the rapper may have reconsidered her stance in light of an interview Kebe did in November with Brother Bilaal, the man who claimed he saw Will Smith and Duane Martin having anal sex.
“And I don’t like that some people never fucking change. I’m so tired of people picking on that man,” Cardi said.
“Your job as a journalist, you should be able to detect that somebody is bullshitting or not. ‘Cause anybody can say something about anybody. Look what happened to me in 2018 when a bitch—I didn’t even know her fucking name was saying that she know me. … Anybody can say a fucking fake ass story about you and people gonna fucking fake ass believe it. So it should be your job to detect whether something is a lie or not.”
A rep for Smith denied the claim, calling it "completely fabricated" and "unequivocally false."
In December, Kevin Hart filed an extortion lawsuit against Kebe after she allegedly threatened to share an interview conducted the month prior with the comedian’s former assistant, Miesha Shakes. Kebe reportedly demanded a “ransom” of $250,000 to refrain from sharing the interview.