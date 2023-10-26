Cardi B Seemingly Suggests She’s Considering Backing Off Multimillion-Dollar Win in Tasha K Defamation Case

In the same video, Tasha K mentioned Cardi’s recent tweet about wanting to “put a bullet in my head.” As previously reported, Cardi later explained that tweet and those surrounding it as having been caused by her feeling “very overwhelmed” at the time.

"It don’t make me happy seeing somebody else going through some shit," Cardi said on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday night. "It don’t make me happy seeing people with tears on their face. And I’m not telling this because I want y’all thinking, 'Oh Cardi, you’re so nice,' this and that. It just genuinely doesn’t make me happy."

To be clear, the audio rip from Twitter Spaces that's been making the rounds does not see Cardi directly mentioning Tasha K or the defamation verdict. In fact, Cardi is not heard naming who or what she's discussing.