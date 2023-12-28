Kevin Hart Files Extortion Lawsuit Against Gossip YouTuber Tasha K

Kevin Hart is suing controversial YouTuber Tasha K for extortion after the gossiper threatened to post an interview with the actor-comedian's former assistant.
According to Page Six, an accused affiliate to Tasha K, née Latasha Kebe, allegedly demanded a "ransom" of $250,000 to refrain from sharing the interview with Miesha Shakes, whom Kebe spoke with in November. The individual warned that the information that Shakes shared during the chat was about his business dealings and marriage to his current wife Eniko Hart, both of which would be “damaging to [his] reputation.”
Kebe also shared a 13-minute "teaser" to the bombshell interview where, at the 10-minute mark, Shakes said it was "time for Hollywood to hear this story." "Especially because a lot of people are locked in non-disclosures and they're not able to talk and protect themselves," she added.
Hart reportedly contacted authorities and issued Kebe a cease and desist, claiming that Shakes signed a non-disclosure agreement and a confidentiality agreement while employed by the Me Time star. On Dec. 22, the interview was made available on Kebe's subscription-based website.
Shakes, who is also being sued for extortion, invasion of privacy, breach of contract and defamation, accused Hart of being a habitual cheater and having a gambling addiction.
Legal representatives for Hart also referenced Kebe' “defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities and other high-profile individuals," like Cardi B, who she's required to pay a $4 million settlement to. The "Bongos" artist sued Kebe in 2019 for defamation, accusing the YouTuber of launching a “malicious campaign” on Cardi's reputation.
Kebe filed for bankruptcy after losing the case, but a judge ruled that she'd still have to pay the settlement.