Kevin Hart Files Extortion Lawsuit Against Gossip YouTuber Tasha K

Kevin Hart is suing controversial YouTuber Tasha K for extortion after the gossiper threatened to post an interview with the actor-comedian's former assistant.

According to Page Six, an accused affiliate to Tasha K, née Latasha Kebe, allegedly demanded a "ransom" of $250,000 to refrain from sharing the interview with Miesha Shakes, whom Kebe spoke with in November. The individual warned that the information that Shakes shared during the chat was about his business dealings and marriage to his current wife Eniko Hart, both of which would be “damaging to [his] reputation.”

Kebe also shared a 13-minute "teaser" to the bombshell interview where, at the 10-minute mark, Shakes said it was "time for Hollywood to hear this story." "Especially because a lot of people are locked in non-disclosures and they're not able to talk and protect themselves," she added.