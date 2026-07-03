Latest Stories
Madison Square Garden Sues 'WIRED' for Defamation Over Gay Celebrity Article
It comes after the tech publication released an article titled "Madison Square Garden Kept a List of Gay Celebrities."
Big Tigger's Wife Sued by Co-Host Over Affair Allegations
Francesca Amiker has taken legal action against Alicia Brown, claiming false allegations about an affair with the radio host harmed her career and reputation.
Cardi B Awarded $60,000 From Tasha K Over Posts Allegedly Related To Offset and Stefon Diggs
Cardi B has secured another court win over Tasha K, who agreed to pay $60,000 after violating terms tied to their ongoing legal dispute.
Milagro Gramz Ordered to Pay $75K Judgment in Megan Thee Stallion Case
The vlogger's request to hold off on paying the judgment out of financial concerns was denied.
Megan Thee Stallion Pushes Back on Milagro Gramz's Request to Halt $75,000 Judgment During Appeal
The rapper's response requests the blogger to pay a bond equal to the judgment.
Blueface's Music Royalties Seized to Pay Soulja Boy's Baby Mama $123,000 After Defamation Judgment
A judge has ordered all of the rapper's ASCAP and BMI royalties redirected to Jackilyn Martinez after he ignored her defamation lawsuit.
Milagro Gramz Asks Federal Judge to Pause $75,000 Megan Thee Stallion Judgment During Appeal
Gramz filed a motion to pause their defamation judgment, claiming she's unable to afford payment during appeal.
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Defamation Verdict Against Milagro Cooper Reinstated
The rapper extended her legal winning streak against the blogger.
Ryan Upchurch Ordered to Pay $17.5M Over Kiely Rodni Conspiracy Videos
Inside the lawsuit that turned Ryan Upchurch’s Kiely Rodni videos into a $17.5 million verdict.
Brian McKnight Sues Ex-Wife, Son, and Media Figures Over ‘False Narrative’
Court documents outline why the R&B singer is targeting family members, bloggers, and media outlets over claims he was an absent and abusive father.
TikTok Psychic Who Accused Professor in Bryan Kohberger Case Appeals $10M Defamation Verdict
The Idaho murders are solved, but the fallout isn’t: inside the TikTok-fueled conspiracy, a terrified professor, and a high-stakes appeal over viral false claims.
50 Cent Accuses Ex of Attempting to Defame Him in Court Filings Amid Life Rights Legal Dispute
50 alleges Shaniqua Thompkins has injected “inflammatory and defamatory allegations” about him in her pleadings.
Afroman Plans to Keep Playing Songs Mocking Deputies Who Unsuccessfully Sued Him: 'I Ain't Even Mad'
Despite his legal victory, the "Because I Got High" hitmaker plans to keep playing his deputy disses.
Afroman's Legal Win Over Ohio Deputies, Explained: Tears, Drama, Tasty Pound Cake, Freedom of Speech
The "Because I Got High" hitmaker celebrated the victory as a win for "freedom of speech."
Cop Testifies Afroman Lyrics About Rapper Sleeping With Deputy's Wife Caused ‘Tremendous Pain’
Court testimony highlights the emotional impact of Afroman’s music, with a deputy claiming the lyrics created false narratives and damaged his reputation.
Female Officer Cries as Music Video of Afroman Mocking Her Plays in Court
A female police officer appeared visibly distressed in an Ohio courtroom while watching an Afroman music video that mocked her.
‘Amazing Race’ Contestants Jonathan and Ana Towns File $8M Defamation Suit Against Paramount
The reality TV couple alleges producers portrayed Jonathan as a villain through manipulative editing, sparking harassment, threats, and lasting reputational damage.
Cardi B's Legal Team Wants Tasha K to Answer Questions About Her Finances While Under Oath
Cardi B first sued Tasha K for defamation in 2019.