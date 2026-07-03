Defamation

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Madison Square Garden.
Life

Madison Square Garden Sues 'WIRED' for Defamation Over Gay Celebrity Article

It comes after the tech publication released an article titled "Madison Square Garden Kept a List of Gay Celebrities."

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 hours ago
(L-R) Big Tigger and Francesca Amiker.
Music

Big Tigger's Wife Sued by Co-Host Over Affair Allegations

Francesca Amiker has taken legal action against Alicia Brown, claiming false allegations about an affair with the radio host harmed her career and reputation.

Mark Elibert15 days ago
Cardi B performing in a striking red outfit with silver accents and two-tone hair on stage.
Music

Cardi B Awarded $60,000 From Tasha K Over Posts Allegedly Related To Offset and Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has secured another court win over Tasha K, who agreed to pay $60,000 after violating terms tied to their ongoing legal dispute.

Alex Ocho16 days ago
NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Megan Thee Stallion present at The 79th Annual Tony Awards, live from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S
Music

Milagro Gramz Ordered to Pay $75K Judgment in Megan Thee Stallion Case

The vlogger's request to hold off on paying the judgment out of financial concerns was denied.

Jaelani Turner-Williams19 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Pushes Back on Milagro Gramz's Request to Halt $75,000 Judgment During Appeal

The rapper's response requests the blogger to pay a bond equal to the judgment.

tara mahadevan32 days ago
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(L-R) Blueface and Soulja Boy.
Music

Blueface's Music Royalties Seized to Pay Soulja Boy's Baby Mama $123,000 After Defamation Judgment

A judge has ordered all of the rapper's ASCAP and BMI royalties redirected to Jackilyn Martinez after he ignored her defamation lawsuit.

Joe Price36 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion.
Music

Milagro Gramz Asks Federal Judge to Pause $75,000 Megan Thee Stallion Judgment During Appeal

Gramz filed a motion to pause their defamation judgment, claiming she's unable to afford payment during appeal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Defamation Verdict Against Milagro Cooper Reinstated

The rapper extended her legal winning streak against the blogger.

Trey Alston50 days ago
YouTuber Ryan Upchurch Hit with $17.5M Defamation Judgment for Conspiracy Videos
Life

Ryan Upchurch Ordered to Pay $17.5M Over Kiely Rodni Conspiracy Videos

Inside the lawsuit that turned Ryan Upchurch’s Kiely Rodni videos into a $17.5 million verdict.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
Brian McKnight Sues Family, Media Sites for Defamation After 'False Narrative' of Dying Son
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight Sues Ex-Wife, Son, and Media Figures Over ‘False Narrative’

Court documents outline why the R&B singer is targeting family members, bloggers, and media outlets over claims he was an absent and abusive father.

Bernadette Giacomazzo86 days ago
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TikTok Psychic Who Falsely Claimed a Professor Was Behind Bryan Kohberger Murders Appeals $10M Defamation Verdict
Life

TikTok Psychic Who Accused Professor in Bryan Kohberger Case Appeals $10M Defamation Verdict

The Idaho murders are solved, but the fallout isn’t: inside the TikTok-fueled conspiracy, a terrified professor, and a high-stakes appeal over viral false claims.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
50 Cent on the court after the game between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.
Music

50 Cent Accuses Ex of Attempting to Defame Him in Court Filings Amid Life Rights Legal Dispute

50 alleges Shaniqua Thompkins has injected “inflammatory and defamatory allegations” about him in her pleadings.

Jose Martinez110 days ago
Afroman wearing round sunglasses and a colorful suit with a leaf pattern, poses on a red carpet.
Music

Afroman Plans to Keep Playing Songs Mocking Deputies Who Unsuccessfully Sued Him: 'I Ain't Even Mad'

Despite his legal victory, the "Because I Got High" hitmaker plans to keep playing his deputy disses.

Trace William Cowen120 days ago
Afroman wearing a suit with an American flag pattern and matching sunglasses, sitting in an office chair.
Music

Afroman's Legal Win Over Ohio Deputies, Explained: Tears, Drama, Tasty Pound Cake, Freedom of Speech

The "Because I Got High" hitmaker celebrated the victory as a win for "freedom of speech."

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
Afroman wearing round sunglasses and a colorful suit with leaf patterns, stands smiling at an event. Deputy officer in court.
Music

Cop Testifies Afroman Lyrics About Rapper Sleeping With Deputy's Wife Caused ‘Tremendous Pain’

Court testimony highlights the emotional impact of Afroman’s music, with a deputy claiming the lyrics created false narratives and damaged his reputation.

Mark Elibert122 days ago
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ROUND ROCK, TX - DECEMBER 02: Rapper Afroman performs onstage during the Texas Ballpark Tour at Dell Diamond on December 2, 2018 in Round Rock, Texas.
Music

Female Officer Cries as Music Video of Afroman Mocking Her Plays in Court

A female police officer appeared visibly distressed in an Ohio courtroom while watching an Afroman music video that mocked her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams122 days ago
'Amazing Race' Contestants Jonathan & Ana Towns File $8M Defamation Suit Against Paramount
Pop Culture

‘Amazing Race’ Contestants Jonathan and Ana Towns File $8M Defamation Suit Against Paramount

The reality TV couple alleges producers portrayed Jonathan as a villain through manipulative editing, sparking harassment, threats, and lasting reputational damage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago

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