Tasha K Not Off the Hook Despite Bankruptcy Claim in Cardi B $4 Million Settlement, Court Docs Show

Tasha K will have to pay Cardi B the $4 million settlement she owed after a judge rejected the media personality's bankruptcy claim.
Court documents filed last week stated a judge ruled Tasha won't be able to discharge her $4 million settlement debt to bankruptcy. However, the defamation case is far from over, as there are still disputes on whether Tasha is liable for the $500,000 punitive damages against her company, Kebe Studios. A pretrial conference is scheduled to take place in Florida on Jan. 9.
In June, Tasha filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Florida court, where she listed all her assets, including a Chevrolet Silverado worth $46,000, furniture worth $2,750, clothes totaling $2,500, $95 in a Chase bank account and more to show she couldn't pay Cardi back. In August, Tasha offered to set up 20 quarterly payments of $220,000 to settle with Cardi, but the rap superstar turned it down.
All this court drama started after Cardi B filed a lawsuit against Tasha in 2019 after the latter posted several videos making false accusations about The Bronx native. A judge ruled Tasha was liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and she tried her best to get out of the payment.
Tasha filed an appeal stating there was an error in the trial after she was ruled liable and ordered to pay Cardi, but it was tossed once the court found she didn't have enough evidence to prove her case.
"Defendant asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her," the appeals court said at the time. "But as she all but admits, she didn't make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court. She never tells us where in the 5500-page record the district court's alleged errors can be found. Because Kebe's brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument."
After losing the appeal, Tasha apologized to Cardi with a lengthy Instagram post that clarified all the allegations she made towards the rapper in her videos.
"We lost the appeal against Cardi B sad day. But I'm gonna be alright. I appreciate all your love [and] support. Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again. To Cardi [and] her team, I apologize sincere[ly]. We live and learn."