Tasha K Not Off the Hook Despite Bankruptcy Claim in Cardi B $4 Million Settlement, Court Docs Show

In June, Tasha filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Florida court, where she listed all her assets, including a Chevrolet Silverado worth $46,000, furniture worth $2,750, clothes totaling $2,500, $95 in a Chase bank account and more to show she couldn't pay Cardi back. In August, Tasha offered to set up 20 quarterly payments of $220,000 to settle with Cardi, but the rap superstar turned it down.

All this court drama started after Cardi B filed a lawsuit against Tasha in 2019 after the latter posted several videos making false accusations about The Bronx native. A judge ruled Tasha was liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and she tried her best to get out of the payment.

Tasha filed an appeal stating there was an error in the trial after she was ruled liable and ordered to pay Cardi, but it was tossed once the court found she didn't have enough evidence to prove her case.