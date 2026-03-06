Cam'ron Rants About Overused ‘Influencer’ Title, Says Followers Don’t ‘Make You Influential’

Cam’ron has an issue with everyone calling themselves an "influencer." During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, the outspoken rapper argued that the label was simply overused and often bestowed on people who don’t deserve it.
Cam told his co-host, Mase, that a high follower count does not make one an influencer; someone must actually be influential to be considered an influencer.
“To me, I hate the word influencers because somebody says, ‘They got a million followers, yo, let's hire this influencer,’” Killa said. “They just might got a fat ass. That don't mean they… influencing somebody. They may just have big titties. They may just be funny.”
Cam was clearly referencing the countless Instagram “models” who have amassed large followings thanks in large part to their good looks. He explained that an influencer isn’t someone who simply evokes desire; it’s someone who inspires imitation.
“I'm influential,” Cam declared. “Influence [is] when somebody wants to do what you do. You see when n***as they hire you for ads and sell All State commercials, they'll go get Chris Paul or they'll go get Aaron Rogers… I had sneakers. My sneakers sold out in five minutes… Three pair of sneakers, shout out to Reebok. Every time I put sneakers on, none of my sneakers lasted more than 10, 15 minutes… When you do something and people want to be like what you're doing, that's influential.”
He underscored his point by recalling one of his early style influences.
“When I was young, I went down to Canal Street and I bought a chain, and I bought a fisherman hat because EPMD had it… I wanted to dress like EPMD,” he said, referring to the New York hip-hop duo known for rocking bucket hats. “They influenced me. You know, it's people that when you see something, you want to be like what they're doing. Because you have a lot of followers, to me, that doesn't make you influential.”
Cam said many so-called “influencers” were popular because of their sex appeal or hume, not necessarily because they were aspirational or inspiring.
“Who the f–ck you influence? Nobody,” he added. “You ain't make nobody want to do nothing but want to hit it. That's it. They just want to hit it. But besides that, how' you influence?”
Cam acknowledged that some social media personalities were worthy of the "influencer" title, as their lifestyles and content inspired others to follow in their footsteps.
“Not everybody that’s labeled the ‘influencer’ influences you,” he concluded. “I think they need to come up with another word for it to be totally honest with you.”