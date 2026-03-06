Cam'ron Rants About Overused ‘Influencer’ Title, Says Followers Don’t ‘Make You Influential’

Cam’ron has an issue with everyone calling themselves an "influencer." During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, the outspoken rapper argued that the label was simply overused and often bestowed on people who don’t deserve it.

Cam told his co-host, Mase, that a high follower count does not make one an influencer; someone must actually be influential to be considered an influencer.

“To me, I hate the word influencers because somebody says, ‘They got a million followers, yo, let's hire this influencer,’” Killa said. “They just might got a fat ass. That don't mean they… influencing somebody. They may just have big titties. They may just be funny.”

Cam was clearly referencing the countless Instagram “models” who have amassed large followings thanks in large part to their good looks. He explained that an influencer isn’t someone who simply evokes desire; it’s someone who inspires imitation.

“I'm influential,” Cam declared. “Influence [is] when somebody wants to do what you do. You see when n***as they hire you for ads and sell All State commercials, they'll go get Chris Paul or they'll go get Aaron Rogers… I had sneakers. My sneakers sold out in five minutes… Three pair of sneakers, shout out to Reebok. Every time I put sneakers on, none of my sneakers lasted more than 10, 15 minutes… When you do something and people want to be like what you're doing, that's influential.”