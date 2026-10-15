Music

Mexican Band Camila Faces Lawsuit Over Canceled U.S. Tour

A promoter is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars after a planned 15-city arena tour fell apart amid alleged internal band conflicts.

Mario Domm, Pablo Hurtado, and Samo of Camila perform onstage during the 'Regresa Tour' at Smart Financial Centre on February 26, 2026 in Sugar Land, Texas. They are wearing stylish, edgy outfits.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Zamora Entertainment terminated Camila’s planned 15-city U.S. arena tour agreement after the band’s representatives allegedly failed to address internal conflicts and Samo’s reported departure.
  • The promoter sued Serious Music and Westwood Entertainment for breach of contract, seeking the return of a $370,476.50 advance and more than $375,000 in venue deposits, visa fees, and other expenses.
  • Camila continues touring Latin America through December, with an Argentina performance scheduled for March 2027.

Mexican band Camila's canceled U.S. arena tour has triggered a lawsuit seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

According to court documents reviewed by Complex, live events company Zamora Entertainment filed a breach of contract lawsuit on Wednesday (Oct. 14) in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Serious Music and Westwood Entertainment, the legal representatives of the band.

The lawsuit concerns a planned 15-city U.S. arena tour, titled the Adiós... World Tour, under an agreement signed on July 17, 2026.

Zamora alleges that Serious Music received a $370,476.50 advance payment but later prevented the tour from moving forward.

According to the complaint, a Serious Music representative admitted in writing that band member Samo (real name Samuel Parra Cruz) had left the group because of serious internal conflicts and slander.

However, the contract prohibited any “internal dispute” or band member departures and required the return of advance payments and reimbursement of local show expenses if either occurred.

Zamora also alleges that Serious Music improperly demanded a halt to the public tour announcement scheduled for October 5, 2026, objected to promotional materials outside the agreed deadlines, and rejected valid tour schedule changes.

After sending a formal demand for assurances on Oct. 6, which the defendants allegedly failed to satisfy, Zamora terminated the agreement.

The company is seeking at least $370,476.50 in returned advances, more than $375,000 for unrecoverable local expenses, including venue deposits and visa fees, and a court ruling confirming its right to offset amounts owed against payments under a separate Latin American tour agreement.

Zamora is also seeking damages for unjust enrichment, arguing that the defendants should not keep money or benefits they were not entitled to retain.

Camila is a Mexican pop-rock band consisting of Mario Domm, Pablo Hurtado and Samuel "Samo" Parra. They made their official debut in 2003. The group, who gained notoriety for hits like “Mientes,” “Todo Cambió,” and “Aléjate de Mí,” briefly went on hiatus in 2013 as Samo pursued a solo career. Domm and Hurtado reformed Camila as a duo in 2019.

Samo returned to the group in 2023 to release new songs such as “Fugitivos,” “120,” and “Incendio.”

The group is currently touring Latin America with shows scheduled for Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, and Venezuela through December. The band will also perform in Argentina in March 2027.

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