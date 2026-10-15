Mexican Band Camila Faces Lawsuit Over Canceled U.S. Tour

Mexican band Camila's canceled U.S. arena tour has triggered a lawsuit seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

According to court documents reviewed by Complex, live events company Zamora Entertainment filed a breach of contract lawsuit on Wednesday (Oct. 14) in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Serious Music and Westwood Entertainment, the legal representatives of the band.

The lawsuit concerns a planned 15-city U.S. arena tour, titled the Adiós... World Tour, under an agreement signed on July 17, 2026.

Zamora alleges that Serious Music received a $370,476.50 advance payment but later prevented the tour from moving forward.

According to the complaint, a Serious Music representative admitted in writing that band member Samo (real name Samuel Parra Cruz) had left the group because of serious internal conflicts and slander.