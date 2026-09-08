Camila

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Mario Domm, Pablo Hurtado, and Samo of Camila perform onstage during the 'Regresa Tour' at Smart Financial Centre on February 26, 2026 in Sugar Land, Texas. They are wearing stylish, edgy outfits.
Music

Mexican Band Camila Faces Lawsuit Over Canceled U.S. Tour

A promoter is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars after a planned 15-city arena tour fell apart amid alleged internal band conflicts.

Alex Ocho13 hours ago

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