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Will Beyoncé and Lady Gaga Be Reuniting for “Get Me Bodied” Remix?

Beyoncé registered a version of her song “Get Me Bodied” with Lady Gaga.

(L) Beyoncé attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (R) US singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga attends the world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026.
Images via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue and ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Will Beyoncé and Lady Gaga reunite for a remix?

Fans of the singers have noticed that Beyoncé registered a version of her song “Get Me Bodied” with Lady Gaga to her repertoire at Broadcast Music, Inc.

“Get Me Bodied” was first released in 2006 on Beyoncé’s B’Day album. Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, confirmed earlier this month that an “epic celebration” for the album’s 20th anniversary is forthcoming.

The festivities kicked off on July 4 with the release of "Morning Dew (Donk)," a track that was recorded for B’Day but did not make the final tracklist.

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé previously collaborated on a remix to “Video Phone,” which appeared on Bey’s 2009 deluxe edition of I Am... Sasha Fierce, and later “Telephone” from Gaga’s The Fame Monster, whose music video was released in early 2010.

For years, Gaga fans have been clamoring for a follow-up to the “Telephone” music video, which served as a sequel to the events of the “Paparazzi” video.

Last March, a fan asked Gaga about the next installation during her Mayhem press conference hosted by Spotify.

“Somebody get my kettle,” Gaga quipped. “The tea on ‘Telephone: Part Two’ is that there will be. But I’m not going to give it all away. You wouldn’t want that anyway … I mean, I think you should all call Beyoncé together.”

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