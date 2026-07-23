Will Beyoncé and Lady Gaga Be Reuniting for “Get Me Bodied” Remix?

Will Beyoncé and Lady Gaga reunite for a remix?

Fans of the singers have noticed that Beyoncé registered a version of her song “Get Me Bodied” with Lady Gaga to her repertoire at Broadcast Music, Inc.

“Get Me Bodied” was first released in 2006 on Beyoncé’s B’Day album. Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, confirmed earlier this month that an “epic celebration” for the album’s 20th anniversary is forthcoming.

The festivities kicked off on July 4 with the release of "Morning Dew (Donk)," a track that was recorded for B’Day but did not make the final tracklist.

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé previously collaborated on a remix to “Video Phone,” which appeared on Bey’s 2009 deluxe edition of I Am... Sasha Fierce, and later “Telephone” from Gaga’s The Fame Monster, whose music video was released in early 2010.