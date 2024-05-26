Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunnys Spotted on Dinner Date Amid Speculation of Rekindled Romance

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner continue to fuel speculation that they're back together after being spotted at dinner in Miami, per TMZ.

On Friday night, Benito and Jenner were seen having a private dinner after the Puerto Rican singer performed at Miami's Kaseya Center. Following the performance, the former couple were seen heading to Gekko Japanese Steakhouse, where they dined in a private VIP room.

According to TMZ, witnesses to the dinner link-up said the two weren’t affectionate, but still showed signs that they were more than just friends having dinner. At one point, Bunny made sure that Kendall was close by as they were leaving the restaurant.

The latest linkup between the duo comes after Jenner was seen taking in Bad Bunny’s show in Orlando . A week prior they were seen cozying up at a Met Gala after-party . Together, they attended the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty, where according to a source from People, they were laughing and whispering things into each other’s ears.

Rumors of a reconciliation continued to swirl after they were seen entering the same hotel following the Met Gala after-party. Jenner was seen walking in first, and Bunny followed behind her.

