Bad Bunny Drops “Un Preview” Video Kendall Jenner Will Definitely Approve Of

Bad Bunny isn’t horsing around with “Un Preview.”
In a track that’s sure to heat up the dance floors and equestrian clubs everywhere, the Puerto Rican artist’s latest reggaeton banger has him singing about a “vaquera” (a cowgirl) he's taken by.
The Stillz-directed music video’s constant use of horse imagery—which includes a coin-operated horsey-ride, dancing masked equestrians, and an anonymous, curly-haired horseback rider—isn't as random as it might appear. Similar easter eggs in May's “Where She Goes” music video had many fans speculating about the horses being there in honor of rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner, who has said in the past that she’s an avid equestrian.
In April, the couple were photographed on a horseback riding date. More recently, Jenner, 27, modeled in a horse-featuring Stella McCartney campaign.
In conversation with Michelle Ruiz for Vanity Fair this month, Bad Bunny, 29, opted not to confirm or deny his relationship with Jenner, who he’s been romantically linked to since February.
“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know," Benito said. "I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”
On his official WhatsApp channel, Bad Bunny wrote that “Un Preview” might be the last new song we get from him this year. “This is probably the last single from me this year :),” he wrote in Spanish. “It’s called ‘Un Preview’ because it’s a small preview of what’s to come next year."
