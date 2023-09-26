Bad Bunny Drops “Un Preview” Video Kendall Jenner Will Definitely Approve Of

Bad Bunny isn’t horsing around with “Un Preview.”

In a track that’s sure to heat up the dance floors and equestrian clubs everywhere, the Puerto Rican artist’s latest reggaeton banger has him singing about a “vaquera” (a cowgirl) he's taken by.

The Stillz-directed music video’s constant use of horse imagery—which includes a coin-operated horsey-ride, dancing masked equestrians, and an anonymous, curly-haired horseback rider—isn't as random as it might appear. Similar easter eggs in May's “Where She Goes” music video had many fans speculating about the horses being there in honor of rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner, who has said in the past that she’s an avid equestrian.

In April, the couple were photographed on a horseback riding date. More recently, Jenner, 27, modeled in a horse-featuring Stella McCartney campaign.