Bad Bunny Releases New Album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'

Bad Bunny’s fifth studio album arrived much sooner than expected.

At midnight Friday, the Puerto Rican superstar came through with the much-anticipated follow-up to last year’s Un Verano Sin Ti. Bad Bunny announced the new project via Instagram on Monday, just weeks after he gifted fans with his Tainy-produced single “Un Preview.” At the time of the track’s release, Bunny told fans that the song was just a little taste of what he had in store for “next year,” suggesting he would drop a full-length album in 2024.

“Possible that this will be the last song [I release] this year,” he said about “Un Preview” on WhatsApp.

Well, thankfully for fans, Bad Bunny had a change of heart and delivered Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow). The album was confirmed on Monday when the three-time Grammy-winner shared a cinematic teaser filmed at Carbone. The video followed Benito as he arrived at the famed restaurant and made his way toward the back, where he was greeted by a staffer: “Don Benito, so nice to see you,” the man tells him.

The clip then cut to black and reveals the album’s Oct. 13 drop date.

“The most anticipated day by many has arrived,” he captioned the post.