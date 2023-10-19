Bad Bunny Announces Most Wanted Tour

Bad Bunny is going on the road.

His just-announced Most Wanted Tour is a 47-date trek that kicks off on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with shows in San Francisco, Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Austin, and Atlanta, before wrapping with three dates in Miami—the last of which is May 26.

Bunny annouced the tour via a short video in which he's masked, riding a horse. Check it out below.