Bad Bunny Announces Most Wanted Tour

Bad Bunny is going on the road.
His just-announced Most Wanted Tour is a 47-date trek that kicks off on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with shows in San Francisco, Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Austin, and Atlanta, before wrapping with three dates in Miami—the last of which is May 26.
Bunny annouced the tour via a short video in which he's masked, riding a horse. Check it out below.
The Puerto Rican superstar dropped off his 22-track album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana last week, which includes the previously released singles "Where She Goes" and "Un Preview,” and features from Arcángel, Eladio Carrion, and De la Ghetto, among others.
The project is looking at a big first week, with Hits Daily Double reporting that Benito is looking at his third consecutive chart-topping album, anticipated to sell 200-225,000 units in its first week.
After his headlining performance at this year's Coachella, Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone he was planning to lay low for the rest of 2023.
“I don’t know if maybe I’ll release a song [this year] if I like it enough, but I don’t think so. I said this year was for resting,” he explained. “I spend so much time thinking about what I’m going to do next, thinking and creating, imagining things. I already know where I’m going.”