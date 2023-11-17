Cassie Lawsuit Reveals Diddy Allegedly Tried to Ambush Suge Knight While in L.A.

The explosive lawsuit against Diddy from Cassie has shined a light on a number of serious allegations, one of them being an ambush on rival Suge Knight in Los Angeles.
In section four, under factual allegations in the lawsuit, Cassie witnessed Diddy go into a rage and collect several guns to ambush the former Death Row Records CEO while he was eating at a Los Angeles Diner. According to the lawsuit, Cassie and Diddy were taking drugs when one of his securities told him they found Knight at Mel's Drive-In Diner.
"Ms. Ventura was also exposed to the intense violence that pervaded Mr. Combs's rise to fame," read the lawsuit. "For example, on one occasion when Mr. Combs and Ms. Ventura were using drugs together in his home, one of his security staff barged in and announced that Suge Knight—a longtime rival of Mr. Combs—was spotted at Mel's Drive-In Diner in Los Angeles."
The lawsuit continued, "Mr. Combs began to get dressed, retrieved multiple guns from a safe, and ran out of his home to where he believed Mr. Knight was dining. Ms. Ventura became terrified and began to cry."
Diddy's issues with Suge Knight go back to the mid-'90s when Bad Boy Records was embroiled in a beef with Death Row Records. The friction between the two led to the East Coast West Coast rivalry that caused the deaths of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G., and Diddy's name has been tied to Pac's murder, with people speculating he ordered a hit on him and Knight that fateful night.
Most recently, Diddy's name has been brought up in the midst of Duane "Keffe D" Davis' arrest in connection to 2Pac's murder. In 2011, former Los Angeles Police Department Detective Greg Kading released the book Murder Rap which highlights the Los Angeles Police Department's archives of extensive tapes and documents containing confessions from key figures in Pac and Biggie's death. That same year, LA Weekly reported that in those confessions, Keffe D told investigators three years prior that Diddy offered him $1 million to kill 2Pac and Suge.
"[Combs] took me downstairs and he's like, 'Man, I want to get rid of them dudes.'… I was like, 'We'll wipe their ass out, quick. It's nothing.'… We wanted a million," Keffe D said in a taped confession recorded by investigators and obtained by LA Weekly.