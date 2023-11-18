Aubrey O'Day Is Disappointed That Cassie Settled Lawsuit Against Diddy: 'Money Over Accountability'

Aubrey O'Day believes that it took "money" for model and singer Cassie to drop her bombshell lawsuit against Diddy.

Just one day after the former Danity Kane member, 39, extended support to Cassie for alleging that the Bad Boy Recorders founder sexually abused and controlled her throughout their 10-year relationship, O'Day was upset to see that the former couple settled the lawsuit.

"Money [over] accountability. Every time," O'Day wrote in her Instagram Stories, over a screenshot of The New York Times story. "Welcome to another chapter of the system is well in place."

The day before, O'Day, along with former Danity Kane members Dawn Richard and D. Woods stated "full support of Cassie," per NBC News.

“It isn’t easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry,” she said. “May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes.”

The same day, O'Day acknowledged that she's alleged that Diddy was predatory towards her while Danity Kane was formerly signed to Bad Boy.