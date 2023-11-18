Aubrey O'Day Is Disappointed That Cassie Settled Lawsuit Against Diddy: 'Money Over Accountability'

Aubrey O'Day believes that it took "money" for model and singer Cassie to drop her bombshell lawsuit against Diddy.
Just one day after the former Danity Kane member, 39, extended support to Cassie for alleging that the Bad Boy Recorders founder sexually abused and controlled her throughout their 10-year relationship, O'Day was upset to see that the former couple settled the lawsuit.
"Money [over] accountability. Every time," O'Day wrote in her Instagram Stories, over a screenshot of The New York Times story. "Welcome to another chapter of the system is well in place."
The day before, O'Day, along with former Danity Kane members Dawn Richard and D. Woods stated "full support of Cassie," per NBC News.
“It isn’t easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry,” she said. “May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes.”
The same day, O'Day acknowledged that she's alleged that Diddy was predatory towards her while Danity Kane was formerly signed to Bad Boy.
Danity Kane was formed on MTV's Making The Band 3 but the group briefly disbanded in 2008 when O'Day was fired from the band and kicked off the series. Last year, O'Day spoke on the podcast Call Her Daddy alleging that Diddy made sexual advances towards her and that among Danity Kane, she was "the only girl that was in those types of positions."
In Cassie's lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 16, the former Bad Boy artist alleged years of abuse and sexual violence at the hands of Diddy, with explosive details including sex trafficking and drug dependency. Additional unprecedented revelations came from the court document, including accusations of Diddy having Kid Cudi's car blown up when the rapper-actor was briefly dating Cassie, and Diddy allegedly trying to ambush Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight in Los Angeles.
"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie said about settling the lawsuit, per the NYT. "I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."