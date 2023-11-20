Kid Cudi Previews New Music at ComplexCon 2023

Whenever Kid Cudi hits the stage at ComplexCon, you know something special is about to happen.
At the very first ComplexCon, back in 2016, he made a triumphant return to the stage in front of a welcoming crowd. And a few years later at ComplexCon 2019, he celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his iconic Man On The Moon album, bringing along some friends, including Pusha-T and Timothée Chalamet.
Fast-forward to 2023, and Cudi is in the midst of a new era. Putting the finishing touches on his next album INSANO, he hit the stage in Long Beach and previewed some new music for fans—including an unreleased (but previously teased) song called "Superboy."
Throughout the rest of the set, Cudi performed a mix of early-era standouts like "GHOST!" with new songs like the BNYX-produced (and SoundCloud exclusive) "MOST AIN'T DENNIS."
Cudi's headlining performance put a cap on a busy weekend on the ComplexCon stage. On Saturday, Zack Bia and Field Trip Recordings put together a full slate of DJ sets, including Lil Yachty, Luka Sabbat, SoFaygo, DJ Scheme, Favela Worldwide, Killthemessenger, and Quinn Blake.
During Yachty's rare DJ set, he took the opportunity to preview some new music, including an unreleased song called "Gimme The Light."
He also debuted a new song that he just recorded two days before the event.
Zack Bia's set was full of surprises, too, including performances from YG, Don Toliver, OhGeesy, SoFaygo, and Eem Triplin.
On Sunday afternoon, it was Lyrical Lemonade's turn. Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the brand, they put together a showcase that included sets by BlaccMass, GloUP Jake, F1lthy, ZacFTP, and DJ Scheme.
The busy day was also included standout performances from the likes of Luh Tyler and Kalan.FRFR, as well as special DJ sets from the likes of Kerwin Frost. It was a hell of a year. See y'all next time.