Kid Cudi Previews New Music at ComplexCon 2023

Whenever Kid Cudi hits the stage at ComplexCon, you know something special is about to happen.

At the very first ComplexCon, back in 2016, he made a triumphant return to the stage in front of a welcoming crowd. And a few years later at ComplexCon 2019, he celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his iconic Man On The Moon album, bringing along some friends, including Pusha-T and Timothée Chalamet.

Fast-forward to 2023, and Cudi is in the midst of a new era. Putting the finishing touches on his next album INSANO, he hit the stage in Long Beach and previewed some new music for fans—including an unreleased (but previously teased) song called "Superboy."