If you weren't able to attend ComplexCon 2023 but were eyeing CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET merch, here's your chance to cop some pieces from the collection for a limited time.

CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET, who was the Artistic Director for the 2023 iteration of Complex's annual festival, cooked up several looks including t-shirts, hoodies, crewnecks, and sweatpants.

ComplexCon 2023 took place at the Long Beach Convention Center on Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19. The festival saw performances from Kid Cudi, Zack Bia, YG, Don Toliver, and more.