Just a month after releasing his latest single “Ohio River,” 2KBABY returns with another new song, “Great White.”

“I’m a big shark and everybody else is watching,” the Louisville rapper said in a press release explaining the song’s title. “Also, sharks do their own thing, a shark is in its own world in the ocean while everything else is happening on land. I’m not in the mix like that. And when anything comes into the ocean the shark is at an advantage.” The impending video is “about me going and getting it by any mean,” he added.

“Great White” arrives amid a momentous year for 2KBABY, who followed up his 2020 debut EP Pregame Rituals with several new offerings. After dropping his two-track bundle The 2K Stimulus featuring “Rounds” and “2Kizzy Flow” in January, 2K connected with Marshmello in February for the collaborative record “Like This.”

Last month, the rising rapper returned with a new song and accompanying video for “Ohio River.”

With a natural knack for melody, 2K’s sound has resonated with hip-hop fans, and for good reason.

“You can feel that shit,” 2K, when asked to describe his music, told Complex last year. “I be trying to make my music so that anybody from any walk of life can feel that shit. Not just street n***as. I’m a street n***a, I don’t have to prove that shit to nobody. That shit don’t got to be proven, it’s already there. I’ve got that. What else can I do? I’m trying to expand. I’m more than a street n***a. I’m trying to be bigger than that. I don’t even like calling myself a street n***a. That’s labeling yourself. I’m a grown ass man at the end of the day.”

Watch the “Great White” video up top and stream the song on all major platforms.